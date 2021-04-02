Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons boss Dean Ryan looks forward to Rodney Parade return

European Rugby Challenge Cup last 16: Dragons v Northampton Saints Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Saturday, 4 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and app, Live on S4C.

Centre Jamie Roberts and hooker Elliot Dee start for the Dragons against Northampton in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

Wales international Dee replaces the injured Richard Hibbard, while scrum-half Rhodri Williams is recalled and captains the Welsh region.

Chris Boyd makes eight changes to his Northampton side with Teimana Harrison captaining from number eight.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar misses out with an abdominal injury.

James Grayson continues at 10 with Ollie Sleightholme continuing on the wing after scoring four tries last time out against Worcester Warriors.

Prop Oisin Heffernan is set for a Saints debut from the bench, but Courtney Lawes, Owen Franks and Lewis Ludlam miss out through injury.

Dragons prop Greg Bateman replaces Brok Harris due to injury. Hooker Taylor Davies, who joined the region on a short-term loan deal from Scarlets, is among the replacements alongside Wales duo Nick Tompkins and Leon Brown.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan: "It's a big game and we're excited to be back at Rodney Parade.

"We know the size of the challenge. Northampton are ambitious, they are young and they play without restriction. That can be dangerous. It's a test but an important one as we look to face the best sides in Europe and learn from the experience."

Northampton hooker Sam Matavesi: "I think we'd be lying if we didn't say that it's a massive chance for us.

"There's a fair few guys in the side now who haven't won a trophy with Saints and to do that as a group would be massive. We'd love to go all the way."

Dragons: J Williams; Holmes, Owen, J Roberts, Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt); Bateman, Dee, Fairbrother, J Davies, Screech, Wainwright, Keddie, Moriarty.

Replacements: T Davies, Reynolds, Brown, Carter, Baker, Bertranou, E Lloyd, Tompkins.

Northampton: Mallinder; Sleightholme, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Mitchell; Auterac, Haywood, Painter, Moon, Coles, Isiekwe, Tonks, Harrison (capt).

Replacements: Matavesi, Waller, Heffernan, Bean, Adendorff, Taylor, Tuala, Collins.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (France)

Assistants: Craig Evans (Wales), Aled Evans (Wales)

TMO: Patrick Dellac (France).