Scrum-half Tomos Williams featured in two of Wales' games at this year's Six Nations

European Rugby Challenge Cup last 16: London Irish v Cardiff Blues Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Friday, 2 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make three changes from their narrow win over Bath for their European Challenge Cup last 16 tie against Cardiff Blues.

Experienced hooker Agustin Creevy, lock George Nott and number eight Albert Tuisue come into the side.

Cardiff welcome back six Wales internationals following their Six Nations title win.

Tomos Williams, Cory Hill, Josh Navidi, James Botham, Willis Halaholo and Josh Adams all start.

Scrum-half Williams makes his 100th appearance for the Blues, who make a total of 10 changes from their victory over Edinburgh in their last Pro14 outing.

London Irish finished top of the preliminary stage, courtesy of two bonus-point victories, while Cardiff finished third.

The winners will face either Bath or Italian side Zebre in the quarter-finals.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Brophy Clews, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Nott, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Hoskins, Munga, Donnell, O'Brien, Meehan,Hepetema.

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Adams, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Amos; Evans, Williams; Domachowski, Dacey, Lewis, Davies, Hill, Navidi, Botham, Turnbull (capt).

Replacements: Belcher, Carre, Arhip, Thornton, Robinson, Williams, Thomas, Harries.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).