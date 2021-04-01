Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Hibbard has played 38 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Challenge Cup: Dragons v Northampton Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 3 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary BBC Sport website and app.

Wales hooker Richard Hibbard has been ruled out of Dragons' European Challenge Cup last-16 match with Northampton with a fractured hand.

The 37-year-old was forced off in the victory against Edinburgh at Principality Stadium.

"It's a blow because he has been in great form in recent weeks," said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

Dragons will be boosted by the return of Wales hooker Elliot Dee from the Six Nations winning side.

Hibbard will not require surgery but faces a spell on the sidelines.

He scored a hat-trick from driving lineouts against Connacht and played the full games in the victories against Ospreys and Glasgow.

Dee is in line to start against Northampton, with Rhys Lawrence as his replacement. Dragons could look to sign some short-term hooker cover with Ellis Shipp also injured.