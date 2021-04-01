Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Morgan is Wales Sevens all-time top try-scorer with 131 tries in 202 games on the World Series circuit

Wales wing Luke Morgan has signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay with Ospreys.

Morgan has played 49 times for the Ospreys and has scored 15 tries since making his debut against Munster back in 2018.

The Bridgend-born wing made his Wales senior debut against Scotland at the Principality Stadium in 2018.

"I am enjoying my rugby here and I like the direction the club is moving in," said Morgan.

Morgan, 28, is one of three Welshmen named in the initial Team GB Sevens training squad for the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

"The Ospreys are my home region, I came through the academy and then went away with Wales Sevens, and came back a few years ago, so it was a no-brainer for me to stay," added Morgan.

"There is healthy competition on the wing and that means you cannot get complacent and we are all pushing each other for places."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth added: "Luke wears his heart on his sleeve and epitomises the consistency of effort we want to see at the Ospreys.

"He has the wonderful attribute of having genuine pace and the ability to beat defenders in the modern game."