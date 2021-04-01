Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sexton's last club start came in Leinster's win over Munster on 22 January

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulon Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday 2 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Johnny Sexton will return to captain Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 meeting with Toulon on Friday.

The fly-half is one of four changes from the side that defeated Munster to retain their Pro14 title last weekend.

James Lowe is named on the left wing while Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird are restored to the pack.

Toulon welcome France captain Charles Ollivon into their back row, where he will join Italy legend Sergio Parisse.

In their first appearance in the knockout stage since 2018, the three-time European champions have made 11 changes following their heavy defeat by Lyon last Saturday.

Duncan Paia'Aua moves from centre to fly-half, while Gabin Villiere is a welcome return following his involvement in France's Six Nations campaign.

Leinster skipper Sexton will make his first provincial start since 22 January having appeared off the bench in the Pro14 final, and will partner Luke McGrath in the half-backs.

Lowe, who endured a tough debut Six Nations campaign before being dropped from Ireland's matchday squad against England, will be hoping to recapture his best form as he is preferred to Dave Kearney in the back three.

Leinster's entire starting XV have been capped by Ireland, with the experienced Furlong returning to the front of the scrum as lock Baird joins Devin Toner in the second row.

The back three of Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan is retained.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, O'Loughlin, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, R Kelleher, Furlong, Toner, Baird; Ruddock, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Porter, Molony, Fardy, H O'Sullivan, R Byrne, Kearney.

Toulon: Cordin; Villiere, Wulf, Heriteau, Dakuwaqa; Paia'Aua, Serin (capt); Gros, Tolofua, Gigashvili, Etzebeth, R Taofifenua; Rebbadj, Ollivon, Parisse.

Replacements: Soury, S Taofifenua, Setiano, Lakafia, Ory, Du Plessis, Meric, Moretti.