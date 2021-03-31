Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Paul Hill (centre) made his international debut for England in their Six Nations match against Italy in 2016

Tight-head prop Paul Hill has signed a new contract extension to remain at Premiership club Northampton Saints.

The 26-year-old, who has won five caps for England, joined Saints from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2015 and has since gone on to make 125 appearances for the club.

The length of Hill's new deal has not been disclosed.

"I believe I am constantly developing as a player within this environment," Hill told the club website. external-link

He added: "After almost six seasons here, Franklin's Gardens feels like home."

Hill, who made the last of his five appearances for England against Australia on the summer tour down under in 2016, scored his only try to date for Saints against Leicester Tigers last season.