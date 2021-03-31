Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt played the most minutes (1,200) and topped the charts for defenders beaten (52) in the 16 regular rounds of the 2020-21 Pro14 season

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt has signed a new two-year deal to stay at the region.

The 26-year-old has become a key senior figure at Dragons since making his regional debut in 2013.

The wing has scored 31 tries in 102 appearances for the region and started 15 of 16 league matches this season.

"It's great to re-sign with the group of players we have and coaching team we've got, I'm proud to be here and excited about the future," said Hewitt.

"We've such a strong squad now and you can see performances improving. It's encouraging as we look to progress and move forward.

"I'm enjoying my rugby at Dragons and feel I can achieve all my goals here. It's the right environment for me."

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan added: "Ashton is a real talent and someone who is clearly very passionate about playing for his home region and helping us achieve success.

"He's been in fantastic form this season and has big ambitions to play at the highest level. Ashton wants to achieve those as a Dragon and so we're delighted he will be staying with us."