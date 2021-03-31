Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santiago Socino is the younger brother of Saracens' former Newcastle fly-half Juan Pablo

Santiago Socino has agreed an extended contract with Gloucester.

The Argentina hooker, 28, initially moved to Kingsholm last month on terms until the end of the season, but has signed a new undisclosed-length deal.

Socino, who has won four Argentina caps, has previously played for Newcastle Falcons and joined Gloucester from the Jaguares Super Rugby side.

He has played six times for the Cherry and Whites and scored a try on his first start for the club against Wasps.

"Santi has been a really good signing for us. He's come in and bought into exactly what we are trying to build here," head coach George Skivington told the club website. external-link

"He's had to adjust fairly quickly, but I think his attitude has been spot on.

"He's fitted in to the squad with ease, and we are all really pleased that he'll be staying around as we continue to develop the squad for next season and beyond."