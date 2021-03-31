Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales were beaten 50-0 by France in a feisty encounter in the 2020 Six Nations

Women's 2021 Six Nations Pool B: France v Wales Venue: Stade de la Rabine Date: Saturday, 3 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app.

Wales head coach Warren Abrahams has named his first side for their Women's Six Nations opener against France as he includes two new faces in his starting XV.

Saracens prop Donna Rose and Sale scrum-half Jess Roberts are the two uncapped players in the side.

Wales' last match was a 66-7 Six Nations defeat in March 2020 with Abrahams appointed eight months later.

"We're excited to get on the pitch and show what we can do," Abrahams said.

Sale second row Teleri Wyn Davies will make her first start for Wales in her second appearance.

Exeter scrum-half Megan Davies, who has been called up to replace the injured Keira Bevan, will make her international debut if she comes off the bench.

Robyn Wilkins makes her first Wales start at full-back, while former back-rower Robyn Lock is set to add to her caps as hooker, having changed position at Gloucester-Hartpury this season.

Experienced prop Caryl Thomas will win her first cap since March 2019.

"The team is selected on form following some impressive performances in the Allianz Premier 15s," added Abrahams.

"Jess gives us a great platform to execute our game plan at scrum-half, while Donna and Teleri have impressed for their clubs and in training too."

2021 Six Nations fixtures 3 April England v Scotland France v Wales 10 April Italy v England Wales v Ireland 17 April Ireland v France Scotland v Italy 24 April Finals day

"We have had some disappointment in terms of injuries to the likes of Keira Bevan and Kayleigh Powell in the backs but that also gives other players opportunities.

"Meg Davies has impressed with Exeter and is ready to take her opportunity. I'm sure full-back isn't Robyn's preferred position but it's something she's prepared to do for the team.

"That is key, the team comes first. Whether you are starting, on the bench, or in the wider squad, every player knows what they need to do to ensure the team is in the best possible place for those 80 minutes."

Abrahams says the two Welsh players in the GB Sevens set-up Jasmine Joyce and Wales' vice-captain Hannah Jones are raising standards in the Wales squad.

"It's been great having those two back in the squad after the GB camps," he added.

"You can see the other players are raising their game as a result of being around them and by nature, they are demanding high standards of themselves and the environment."

This year's tournament is split into two pools of three teams, with a final round of games on 24 April pitting teams against their equivalent in the other pool to decide final positions.

Wales:

Robyn Wilkins (Worcester Warriors); Lisa Neumann (Sale Sharks), Hannah Jones (vice-capt, Gloucester-Hartpury), Kerin Lake (Gloucester-Hartpury), Jasmine Joyce (Bristol Bears); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Jess Roberts (Sale Sharks); Caryl Thomas (Worcester Warriors), Kelsey Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury, Donna Rose (Saracens), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), Teleri Wyn Davies (Sale Sharks), Georgia Evans (Saracens), Manon Johnes (Bristol Bears), Siwan Lillicrap (capt, Bristol Bears).

Replacements: Robyn Lock (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cara Hope (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cerys Hale (Gloucester-Hartpury), Bethan Dainton (Harlequins), Natalia John (Bristol Bears), Megan Davies (Exeter Chiefs), Gemma Rowland (Bristol Bears), Courtney Keight (Bristol Bears).