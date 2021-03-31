Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harri Morgan was the first player born this century to play for Ospreys in a European or Pro14 game

Wales Under-20s scrum-half Harri Morgan has signed a new two-year deal with Ospreys.

The 21-year-old came through the region's academy before making his senior debut against Pau in the European Challenge Cup in 2018.

He has gone on to play nine games for the region, scoring two tries.

"With the talent we have coming through and the senior players here, it's just an honour to represent the club I grew up watching," he said.

Morgan admits battling the likes of Rhys Webb for the nine jersey makes him thrive.

"That is a good thing and means there are people to learn off and real competition for places," he said.