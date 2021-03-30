Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh finished fifth in Pro14 Conference B

Edinburgh have been awarded four walkover points after the Pro14 opted not to rearrange their dead rubber home meeting with Benetton.

The March 7 fixture was postponed 24 hours earlier due to a positive Covid-19 case in the Italians' squad.

The Pro14 sports and regulatory committee says playing the game would make no "material difference" to either team's final standing in Conference B.

Edinburgh finish in second-bottom place on 29 points, 21 above Benetton.

A Pro14 statement read: "Having consulted with all stakeholders involved, there was unanimous agreement that it was not necessary for the game to be played.

"As a result, Pro14 Rugby will use the protocol decided prior to the 2020-21 season whereby a game that could not be rescheduled would result in the fixture being deemed a 0-0 draw, but four match points would be awarded to the team who had not been the cause of the postponement."

After a spate of postponements due to Covid-19 and cold weather, Pro14 rescheduled key ties including the derby between Glasgow and Edinburgh, and rival Irish provinces Munster and Leinster.

Tournament director David Jordan said: "To have played 96 fixtures from a total of 97 at this point in the calendar is a great shared achievement by our clubs, their staff and our medical advisory group."

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Scotland international Henry Pyrgos and fellow scrum-half Charlie Shiel, 23, have agreed new deals with Edinburgh.