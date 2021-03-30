Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales scrum-half Keira Bevan in action against England in the 2020 Six Nations

Women's Six Nations 2021: France v Wales Venue: Stade de la Rabine, Vannes Date: Saturday, 3 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and red button.

Wales and Bristol scrum-half Keira Bevan has been ruled out of the 2021 Six Nations following a leg injury suffered in training.

Bevan, 23, is replaced by Exeter scrum-half Megan Davies.

Bevan joins Carys Phillips, Kayleigh Powell, Alisha Butchers, Lleucu George and Beth Lewis on the injured list.

Wales open their campaign against France on Saturday night in Pool B before hosting Ireland seven days later.

After the opening two matches, the condensed 2021 tournament concludes with a final round of games on 24 April, which are determined by results over the first two rounds.

2021 Women's Six Nations pools Pool A Pool B England France Italy Ireland Scotland Wales

There have been Wales recalls for Sale Sharks second row Teleri Wyn Davies, who gained one cap against Scotland in 2018, along with Exeter full-back Niamh Terry and prop Gwenllian Jenkins, who gained two caps in November 2019.

Army duo Gemma Rowland and Bethan Dainton are also included, along with Saracens scrum-half Jade Knight.

2021 Six Nations fixtures 3 April England v Scotland France v Wales 10 April Italy v England Wales v Ireland 17 April Ireland v France Scotland v Italy 24 April Finals day

Caryl Thomas and Shona Powell-Hughes are also set to return in a Wales shirt, after earning recalls for the cancelled Scotland game in the autumn.

Siwan Lillicrap continues as captain but assistant coach Rachel Taylor resigned before the campaign started.

Wales squad:

Forwards: Cara Hope, Caryl Thomas, Cerys Hale, Donna Rose, Gwenllian Jenkins, Kelsey Jones, Molly Kelly, Robyn Lock, Abbie Fleming, Gwen Crabb, Natalia John, Teleri Wyn Davies, Bethan Dainton, Georgia Evans, Manon Johnes, Shona Powell-Hughes, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Backs: Jade Knight, Jess Roberts, Megan Davies, Elinor Snowsill, Flo Williams, Gemma Rowland, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Megan Webb, Caitlin Lewis, Courtney Keight, Jasmine Joyce, Lisa Neumann, Niamh Terry, Robyn Wilkins.