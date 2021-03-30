Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Rachel Malcolm in training with Scotland on Tuesday

Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Castle Park, Doncaster Date: Saturday, 3 April Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland are excited rather than daunted by their Women's Six Nations opener against hosts England on Saturday, says captain Rachel Malcolm.

This year's tournament has been shortened, with each team playing three fixtures. Italy join Scotland and England in Pool A, with France, Ireland and Wales in Pool B.

The Scots lost heavily to England in last year's curtailed championship.

"The mindset has completely shifted to what we've had," said Malcolm.

"We previously probably focused far to much on our opposition.

"In previous years, I would have said this was a daunting start but this year it's just not the way we're thinking. We are so excited to play. Faced with what I think is the best team in the world is a massive opposition to go and try and compete at that level."