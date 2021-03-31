Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Hamish Watson was second to Ireland's CJ Stander in carries during the 2021 Six Nations

Hamish Watson's "phenomenal" Six Nations form should earn him a first British and Irish Lions call-up, says Scotland captain Stuart Hogg.

Watson, 29, was key to the Scotland side who finished fourth after milestone wins in England and France.

The flanker is one of six nominees for player of the tournament, with his 67 carries the second highest, while he missed just a single tackle.

"He's been one of our best players for a number of years," said Hogg.

"But I think in this Six Nations he has really come into his own.

"He hardly missed a tackle. His work-rate is not only in games, during the week he really drives standards, he gets the best out of his body.

"He's a real professional and doesn't take himself too seriously.

"He has been phenomenal for a number of years now and this Six Nations has put him up there with the best sevens definitely in Britain if not the world."

Lions head coach Warren Gatland, who is due to announce his pool at the start of May for the summer tour to South Africa, picked three Scots in his initial squad in 2013 and just two in 2017.

Hogg looks set to be included for a third tour in succession, although injury deprived him of an appearance in the New Zealand series four years ago, and hopes to be joined by a few of his countrymen.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Rugby Union Weekly podcast, he added: "A result at Twickenham and in Paris are massive for us because I'm led to believe they're looking at away records and the fact that we haven't backed up what we said we were going to do in previous years.

"I'd like to think there will be more than two Scots. I'd love to see as many Scottish boys on that tour as possible.

"We've played some good rugby individually and collectively. It's all in the hands of Gatland and the rest of the coaches, so fingers crossed."