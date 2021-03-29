Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Murphy will combine the Under-20s post with his existing role as the senior team's skills coach

Ireland skills coach Richie Murphy has been appointed as the country's new under-20 coach after Kieran Campbell's recent departure.

Campbell was only appointed under-20 coach in January but his decision to quit his role as Ulster Academy manager means he will not be in charge for the Six Nations in June and July.

Murphy will retain his current role with the senior team.

Campbell is expected to take up a post with English club Ealing Trailfinders.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said Murphy "has a wealth of experience at the very highest level of the game and knows what it takes to deliver success".

"The under-20s programme is a hugely important benchmark for our pathway players but it is also vital the system keeps producing and supporting talent and this will be key focus of Richie's role," added Nucifora.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell added that it would "be important for us that Richie remains connected to the national team coaching group as his expertise and experience are of great benefit to the players".

Campbell served as Noel McNamara's assistant coach with the Under-20s for three years, during which time Ireland won the Grand Slam in 2019.