Hanno Dirksen made his Ospreys debut in an LV Cup defeat to Bath in November 2009

Ospreys wing Hanno Dirksen will leave the region before the end of the season for NOLA Gold in the Major League Rugby (MLR) in America.

The 29-year-old will end a 12-year association with Ospreys after arriving from his hometown of Krugersdorp in South Africa.

Dirksen has scored 40 tries in 154 appearances.

"I've got lots of good memories here and am now looking forward to the next chapter," said Dirksen.

The wing was part of the Ospreys side that won the Pro12 final against Leinster in 2012.

Dirksen made his 150th appearance against Ulster at the Liberty Stadium in the 2019-20 season and was presented his milestone jersey by his dad ahead of the game.

He will leave now to link up with his new side.

"Hanno is a supporters' favourite and he has been here for a long time and when he approached me with the opportunity to go and play overseas, it was only right that we considered it," said head coach Toby Booth.

"At the stage he is in his career and with the direction we are now heading, it was important to do the right thing by him and to allow him to continue his rugby journey.

"It won't be at the Ospreys but the commitment and the blood, sweat and tears he has given to this team means we are comfortable in allowing him to leave early and to pursue his career elsewhere."