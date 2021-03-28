Marcell Coetzee: Ulster back row to miss Challenge Cup tie after being ruled out for a 'number of week'
Marcell Coetzee will miss Ulster's Challenge Cup tie against Harlequins on Sunday after being ruled out for a number of weeks by a hamstring injury.
The Springboks back row, who is leaving Ulster at the end of this season, sustained the injury in the game against Leinster on 6 March.
It now remains to be seen how much action he will have during the remainder of his Ulster career.
Billy Burns is a fitness doubt while David O'Connor has been ruled out.
Fly-half Burns is continuing his recovery from the groin injury which led to him becoming a late withdrawal from the Ireland replacements for the Six Nations game against England.
Lock O'Connor is unavailable after recently undergoing shoulder surgery.