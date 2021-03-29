John Afoa helped Bristol claim their first-ever European trophy last year when they won the Challenge Cup

Bristol prop John Afoa has signed a one-year contract extension.

Afoa, 37, who has been capped 36 times by New Zealand, joined the Bears from Gloucester in 2018 and has played 52 games for the Premiership leaders.

He spent seven years at Kiwi club the Blues before joining Ulster in 2011 and moving to Gloucester three years later.

"John is a legend of the game and his impact at the Bears has been immeasurable," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

"On the field, to be one of the most consistent standout players in one of the toughest physically demanding positions - for so many seasons at the highest level - is a testament to his professionalism and mental toughness.

"Off the field, John is a massive leader in our group. He initiated and drives our Bears Mentor Programme bringing on the young and new players and ensuring connections and real clarity to our game and our Bears culture."