Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas made his regional debut in 2014

Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas has signed a new two-year deal with the Welsh side.

The 27-year-old loosehead prop has been one of the most improved players at the Ospreys during this campaign.

The former Wales Under-20 player made his regional debut in 2014 and has played 82 games for the Ospreys.

"It's really exciting where we are going and since Toby [Booth, head coach] has come in we have really started to grow as an Ospreys team," Thomas said.

"The way we are playing is really exciting and so is the promise of what is to come.

"We all like the way Toby wants us to play and we have bought into where he wants to take the club and it has certainly suited me as a player.

"Working with [former Wales prop] Duncan Jones is really good for me too, and it's a really good environment to be in. My set-piece game has really improved and that has meant more game time and that is giving me a chance to show what I can do around the field.

"I want to keep involved as much as I can and I am competing with Rhodri Jones and Nicky Smith, both Welsh internationals, and I have to train and play well to compete with them."