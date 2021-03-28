Six Nations: Rees-Zammit, Watson, Dupont, Beirne, Faletau and Henshaw are top player nominees

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments48

Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau
Louis Rees-Zammit or Taulupe Faletau could become the sixth different Welsh winner of the award

Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau are among nominees for the 2021 Six Nations player of the championship.

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne, Scotland's Hamish Watson and France's Antoine Dupont are also nominated.

Dupont is hoping to join Stuart Hogg and Brian O'Driscoll and become the third player to win the award in consecutive Six Nations years.

The winner will be announced on Friday, 2 April after a public vote.

That online poll is run by Six Nations officials.

Hamish Watson

Hamish Watson celebrates
Victory over England in round one was Scotland's first win at Twickenham in 38 years

Flanker Watson was Scotland's stand-out player of the tournament.

The 29-year-old was instrumental in away wins against England and France, and was man of the match against Italy.

On top of his relentless defensive efforts, Watson also scored a try in Scotland's narrow home defeat by Ireland.

Antoine Dupont

The 2020 player of the championship showed his quality again in this year's campaign.

The Toulouse scrum-half scored a try and assisted four more in a man of the match performance as France started the tournament with a convincing win over Italy.

The 24-year-old also scored tries in France's defeat by England and victory over Wales at the Stade de France.

Taulupe Faletau

Taulupe Faletau
Taulupe Faletau received 64% of BBC Sport readers' vote to be British and Irish Lions' number eight

Wales' number eight was back to his best for Wayne Pivac's winning nation.

Faletau's 18 carries for 112 metres earned him the man of the match award in Wales' Triple-Crown winning match over England at the Principality Stadium.

The 30-year-old's 19-tackle performance against Scotland in the narrowest of wins at Murrayfield was also crucial to Wales' Six Nations success .

Robbie Henshaw

Centre Henshaw was one of Ireland's shining lights in a mixed campaign.

The 27-year-old set up fellow nominee Tadhg Beirne to score in their opening match against Wales and was at his very best in their 32-18 win over England.

Henshaw made more than 300 metres with ball in hand over the course of the tournament, and scored Ireland's first try in their win over Scotland in the fourth round of games.

Tadhg Beirne

Tadhg Beirne try
Tadhg Beirne's try against Wales gave 14-man Ireland a half-time lead at the Principality Stadium

The other star performer for Ireland in this year's tournament was Beirne.

The 29-year-old was voted man of the match in Ireland's wins over Italy and Scotland.

The versatile Munster forward also scored a try in Ireland's Murrayfield success as well as in defeat in Wales.

Louis Rees-Zammit

Wales fans could hardly have hoped for more from Six Nations debutant Rees-Zammit.

The 20-year-old wing was outstanding throughout the campaign, scoring four tries in five games.

The pick of the bunch was his match-winner against Scotland, beating Duhan van der Merwe for pace before chipping Stuart Hogg and regaining possession to score.

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by brycie1, today at 18:47

    Hamish Watson all day long

  • Comment posted by Red Card, today at 18:40

    Tight call, and each player selected deserves to be there on merit. LRZ, been the find of the tournament, Bernie outstanding for Ireland, but I think that Hamish Watson just scrapes it for me.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 18:40

    Dear BBC HYS... If it's consensus your after, you've come to the wrong place. Being a reasonably minded Taff, I'd be happy with any of the short list... They have all been exceptional..

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 18:37

    Beirne

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:35

    LRZ, Harris and Hastings were the top 3 for me. It'll be a travesty if they aren't nailed on for the Lions

  • Comment posted by Toast de Londres, today at 18:35

    Jamie Ritchie by a mile.

    Ritchie is like Richard Hill, massive talent, just gets on with it. MoM on Friday.

    Anyone who understand rugby will know how good he is compared with Watson who is nothing special when you look at all the good 7s around across all the home nations.

  • Comment posted by peter55555, today at 18:35

    Watson is brilliant but struggled against the French at times. Beirne or Faletau are world class consistent performers - they'd make a world 15 let alone Lions. LRZ needs to improve defence but he's 19 plenty of time.

    • Reply posted by brycie1, today at 18:46

      brycie1 replied:
      Watson struggled? Not sure he did! A lot of carries in that game again

  • Comment posted by chrisg, today at 18:35

    Hamish all day. Too small? Tell that to all the players he’s either bounced in attack or knocked back in defence. Also linked really well out wide. DuPont might have been up there too, but guess who helped keep him quiet in the last game.

  • Comment posted by dai, today at 18:35

    One person made a big contribution to Wales winning the Six Nations Louis Rees-Zammit. Without him Wales would not have won the 6nations. He's only 20 and looks what he has achieved.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 18:35

    Watson for me, never took a backward step always made yards with ball in hand. Tackled like a machine a few turnovers thrown in as well
    Beirne a close second
    Lrz was fantarr st is going forward - little bit of work to do on defence but he is going to be one special player. Welsh records will fall to this young man

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 18:29

    Hamish Watson, no other choice but him.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:23

    Odogwu for keeping his chin up and for on field play... Beirne or LRZ.
    Watson brilliant and fearless but possibly too small for me.

  • Comment posted by CANTONA IS GOD, today at 18:22

    Wow no english players in the short list, I thought they were the best team in the world after reading all the rubbish the BBC or should that be eBC were spouting before and during the first few weeks of the 6N.

  • Comment posted by wayne 07, today at 18:21

    Taidgh Berne from me (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿) as well . He was everywhere, one of those players you would want on your side rather than play against. Outstanding. Although there were a good number of players in hot pursuit.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 18:20

    Faletou has been great every game this tournament and gets my vote.
    LRZ 2nd his finishing has been impressive for such a young lad.

    Both have a winners medal which the others don’t.

  • Comment posted by Nick S, today at 18:18

    Watson - human dynamite. Talk of him being too small is rubbish - e.g. in the French game it always took at least two to stop him and he went backwards in collision only once

  • Comment posted by Gwilym Hughes, today at 18:16

    I suppose the media, BBC included, feels it has to have these things but how do you judge a winger against a back-rower? Wales wouldn't have won the 6N if the lineout hadn't performed so you could argue that Ken Owens deserves it.

  • Comment posted by erik, today at 18:11

    Faletau , no question quietly imperious , different league. DuPont excellent mind you but easily Faletau

  • Comment posted by Bomber, today at 18:10

    Alun Wyn Jones. However leadership doesn't show up in the stats.

    • Reply posted by Paddytheclaw, today at 18:23

      Paddytheclaw replied:
      Wales discipline let them down when it mattered most. Good leaders drag their teams through

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 18:08

    If there was a nomination for guts, Hamish Watson every time, but lions tour with 3 or 4 springbok players at 19, 20 stone, 5 ft 10 Hamish is too small , and he was smashed back several times versus France.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 18:11

      John replied:
      Fair comment Gaz... but recall Neil Back etc forcing much bigger players up by tackling under the ribs n driving up... think Watson is in similar mould?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Six Nations news and analysis

Also in Sport

Featured