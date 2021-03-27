Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Callum Sheedy is congratulated by his Bristol team mates after kicking the winning conversion against Harlequins

As far as weekends go, Callum Sheedy's will take some beating.

The fly-half won the Six Nations with Wales, made his 100th appearance for Bristol and kicked a last minute winning conversion against Harlequins.

But the 25-year-old will not be popping champagne corks just yet.

"It's been a great couple of days but the beauty of the Premiership is that games come thick and fast, and with Europe next week I haven't got time to dwell on this,"said Sheedy.

Sheedy watched Scotland's dramatic 27-23 win against France through his hands, admitting it "wasn't the most pleasant 80 minutes" as Wales relied on the result to go their way to claim the title.

"Fair play, Scotland were excellent and my good friend Adams Hastings chucked the winning pass at the end so I sent him a text afterwards to say congratulations," said Sheedy.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says it's been a special Six Nations for Wales

Wales were presented with the Six Nations trophy at their training base on Saturday while Sheedy was in action on the other side of the bridge.

"Our WhatsApp group was going a bit crazy last night, so I'm sure they're having a good time," he said.

"I know I'll get my medal at some stage, but the biggest thing was to come here and put a performance in with Bristol and I'm really happy we got the five points."

Bristol are now 12 points clear at the top of the Premiership table with seven rounds to go.

Sheedy, who made his international debut in the Autumn Nations Cup, was Wales' replacement fly-half throughout the Six Nations, but has been praised for his impact.

His cameo against Scotland was followed with an outstanding kicking display which guided Wales to victory over England. He then scored his first try against Italy.

He says the experience has helped develop his game at Ashton Gate.

"It has added bows to my game, but we've got an environment here where Pat [Lam] wants world class standards," he added.

"If I'm not on my game, it doesn't matter who I am, who I've played for, the next person will come in."