Guinness Six Nations: France v Scotland France (13) 23 Tries: Dulin, Penaud, Rebbadj Con: Ntamack Pens: Ntamack 2 Scotland (10) 27 Tries: Van der Merwe 2, Cherry Con: Russell 2 Hastings Pen: Russell 2

Wales clinched the Six Nations as 14-man Scotland snatched their first victory in Paris since 1999 to wreck France's title hopes.

The hosts, needing a bonus point and a winning margin of 21 points, had only one try and a 13-10 lead at the break.

Damian Penaud's second-half score showed France's danger, but they could never stretch clear of their visitors.

Scotland's Finn Russell was shown a late red but Duhan van der Merwe swooped for a decisive late try.

It was fitting that a Championship that has been packed with tight games and show-stopping finales should finish with another match-deciding score and the clock deep in the red.

As Scotland's players leapt skywards to celebrate Van der Merwe's step and finish, France's slumped to the sodden Stade de France turf.

However, their hopes of swiping the trophy from Wales had long since gone.

It is the sixth title of the Six Nations era for a Wales side that came into the campaign as distinct underdogs after an underwhelming autumn.

It could easily have come earlier, and with the added decoration of a Grand Slam for Wales - only for France to keep Wales' celebrations on ice and their own hopes alive with a last-gasp bonus-point victory over Wayne Pivac's men six days ago.

But the twin tasks of running in four tries and racking up a 21-point winning margin on a tight turnaround proved far too steep.

