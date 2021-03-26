Six Nations: Wales win title as Scotland beat France in Paris

Guinness Six Nations: France v Scotland
France (13) 23
Tries: Dulin, Penaud, Rebbadj Con: Ntamack Pens: Ntamack 2
Scotland (10) 27
Tries: Van der Merwe 2, Cherry Con: Russell 2 Hastings Pen: Russell 2

Wales clinched the Six Nations as 14-man Scotland snatched their first victory in Paris since 1999 to wreck France's title hopes.

The hosts, needing a bonus point and a winning margin of 21 points, had only one try and a 13-10 lead at the break.

Damian Penaud's second-half score showed France's danger, but they could never stretch clear of their visitors.

Scotland's Finn Russell was shown a late red but Duhan van der Merwe swooped for a decisive late try.

It was fitting that a Championship that has been packed with tight games and show-stopping finales should finish with another match-deciding score and the clock deep in the red.

As Scotland's players leapt skywards to celebrate Van der Merwe's step and finish, France's slumped to the sodden Stade de France turf.

However, their hopes of swiping the trophy from Wales had long since gone.

It is the sixth title of the Six Nations era for a Wales side that came into the campaign as distinct underdogs after an underwhelming autumn.

It could easily have come earlier, and with the added decoration of a Grand Slam for Wales - only for France to keep Wales' celebrations on ice and their own hopes alive with a last-gasp bonus-point victory over Wayne Pivac's men six days ago.

But the twin tasks of running in four tries and racking up a 21-point winning margin on a tight turnaround proved far too steep.

  • Comment posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 22:09

    Big thank you to our Celtic cousins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
    Well played Scotland

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:12

      Celts replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 22:07

    Thank you Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

    • Reply posted by don, today at 22:10

      don replied:
      My pleasure Taff!! :-)

  • Comment posted by U17395830404, today at 22:10

    I’d like to thank Charles Ollivon for the mid week comments that they had a trophy to pick up on Friday for added motivation.
    Karma for breaching COVID rules and thinking they had already won the title last week.
    Congrats wales from fellow Celt for winning title.

    • Reply posted by nicandjul, today at 22:13

      nicandjul replied:
      Don’t think they intended to get sick... ☹️

  • Comment posted by PJL39, today at 22:10

    Fabulous last game. Well done to Wales. Eddie you’re 5th lol

    • Reply posted by Red Rose 1978, today at 22:14

      Red Rose 1978 replied:
      What have england got to do with it? Concentrate on the game not on what england have done

  • Comment posted by Jimmo, today at 22:08

    Cheers, Scotland! Congratulations to Wales!

  • Comment posted by newportOB, today at 22:12

    You know what, as a Welshman I wasn't even thinking of the title in the last 20 minutes. I just wanted Scotland to win regardless. Fantastic result and thoroughly deserved.

  • Comment posted by KickGilbert, today at 22:09

    What an end to the 6N. Best result possible tonight - not only for how well Scotland played, but just after France broke the COVID rules. Yes I’m delighted as a Welshman, but tonight, plaudits where deserved - Well played and well deserved Scotland win.

  • Comment posted by Closet Scottish Identity, today at 22:09

    Thought Scotland could lose the plot after the 30th minute, but held on.

    Great display against the darlings of this 6 nations.

    Thought the red was harsh, looked like the initial contact was elbow to shoulder.

    Proud of the boys, another monkey off the back.

    Well done Wales, and Hogg's "hacked off" comments totally vindicated.

    • Reply posted by tigersimon, today at 22:14

      tigersimon replied:
      The elbow was, but the forearm/wrist area was deemed against the throat.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:07

    Didn't think we'd win it this year if I'm honest, but the boys have done it again.

    #SmallButMighty

    Well done boys. Cymru am byth.

    And bloody well done Scotland too - what a performance.

  • Comment posted by Melto, today at 22:09

    What an incredible 6 nations. Don’t know what I would have done without it to be honest. Congratulations on tonight Scotland and to Wales for the tournament!

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 22:09

    Dear Wales,

    You’re welcome!

  • Comment posted by ghw, today at 22:09

    Yay wales

  • Comment posted by revolutionnow999, today at 22:08

    Congratulations Wales!

    You were the best team!

    From a Scot

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 22:11

    I thought Scotland had blown that not taking 3 points earlier, but hey got there in the end. Well done Scotland, wet conditions and against big big pack .

  • Comment posted by nicandjul, today at 22:10

    What was Dulin thinking??? Clearly not a cool head on him after 80min.
    Well done Scotland! Well done all the teams for an entertaining tournament.
    From a french supporter living in Scotland!

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 22:10

    Sacrebleu! C'est Incroyable!

    Massive well done to Scotland for a superb tournament.

    Massive well done to Wales for a deserved win.

    Love rugby!

  • Comment posted by NaturesNapkin, today at 22:08

    Well played, Scotland. And CHEERS from Wales!!! Wahaaaaaay

  • Comment posted by Oakey, today at 22:07

    Awesome

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 22:13

    That was a superb game. Nearly every game has been top notch and the last final weekends show how close the five of the teams were. Really pleased with a Welsh win but every England, France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales could have come out on top in any game. A really exciting 6N.

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 22:13

    Fantastic game and a great performance and result for Scotland - congratulations to Wales on Championship.

