Tom Smith previously worked as elite youth performance manager for Ospreys

Cardiff Blues forwards coach Tom Smith has left after his contract with the region was not extended.

The former Ospreys flanker moved to the Arms Park ahead of the 2018-19 season after serving as assistant forwards coach at the Liberty Stadium.

Smith and Cardiff Blues agreed to part company before the Rainbow Cup.

"I would like to thank Tom on behalf of everyone at Cardiff Blues for all of his efforts here," said interim director of rugby Dai Young.

"I have enjoyed my three years at Cardiff Blues and I'm grateful to the club for the opportunity to step into senior coaching.

"I have learnt a huge amount and developed as a coach during that time."