Prop Jordan Lay has also played for Edinburgh and Bristol Bears

Ospreys have added Kiwi flanker Ethan Roots to their squad ahead of their European Challenge Cup match against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday 3 April.

Roots, 23, featured in the Crusaders squad in 2020 and has also played for North Harbour in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Ospreys have also re-signed Samoa international prop Jordan Lay, 28, who had a brief spell with the Welsh region back in 2019-20.

His recruitment follows injuries to props Rhodri Jones and Gareth Thomas.

The Ospreys have confirmed the registration of Roots and Lay in their European squad, but have not given details about their contracts.