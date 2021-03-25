Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie George will be the first of Saracens' England stars to taste action in the Championship when he starts Sunday's game against Richmond.

The hooker, 30, was dropped from England's starting line-up for the final two Six Nations matches.

Fellow England stars Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly and Mako Vunipola are not included in the 23-man squad.

Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola suffered head knocks in the defeat by Ireland and are not risked either.

George, who started all three British and Irish Lions Tests against New Zealand in 2017, is one of several Saracens players fighting to secure their place on this year's tour of South Africa.

Saracens, overwhelming favourites to secure promotion after their relegation for repeated breaches of the Premiership salary cap, have started their second-tier campaign with an opening-round loss to Cornish Pirates and a home win over Jersey Reds.

"The international players have been brilliant, they want to come back, roll their sleeves up and be part of it with their team-mates," said Saracens coach Mark McCall earlier this week.

Scotland international Sean Maitland, who missed out on selection for his country's rearranged Six Nations match against France on Friday night because of a limit set by English clubs on call-ups out of the Test window, is on the bench.

Saracens team to face Richmond:

Will Hooley; Alex Lewington, Dom Morris, Duncan Taylor, Rotimi Segun; Manu Vunipola, Aled Davies; Richard Barrington, Jamie George, Vincent Koch; Callum Hunter-Hill, Tim Swinson, Mike Rhodes, Sean Reffell, Jackson Wray (capt).

Replacements: Kapeli Pifeleti, Ralph Adams-Hale, Alec Clarey, Joel Kpoku, Andy Christie, Alex Day, Harry Sloan, Sean Maitland