Dragons back-rower Aaron Wainwright has won 29 Wales caps

Pro14: Dragons v Edinburgh Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sun, 28 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Sport website and app.

Dragons welcome back Wales trio Aaron Wainwright, Elliot Dee and Leon Brown as they bid to finish in a potential Champions Cup position in their final Pro14 match of the season.

Dean Ryan makes two changes with Jack Ryan starting along with Wainwright, while Brown and Dee are on the bench.

Edinburgh make nine changes with six of them forced by injury issues.

Jaco van der Walt, who has been released by Scotland, is available to start for Richard Cockerill's side.

Dragons know that to finish fourth in Conference A and give themselves a chance of Champions Cup promotion, they need to better Glasgow's result at home to winless Benetton.

Champions Cup qualification is up for grabs for both sides, with Glasgow in fourth, equal on points with Dragons in Conference A but ahead of the Welsh side on points difference.

The club that finishes fourth will face a waiting game to see if the Pro14 has eight spots in next season's premier European tournament.

If the Warriors win with a bonus then the Dragons need to do likewise and also overcome a 25-point deficit in points difference.

Dixon replaces Jamie Roberts, who has a dead leg and Wainwright replaces the injured Ollie Griffiths.

"We have been pretty consistent the last three or four weeks and our driver is to keep that going," said Dragons director of rugby Ryan.

"Benetton have their internationals back... they have been competitive over recent weeks. We will see where we are on Saturday night."

The Dragons will know what is required before they take the field with Glasgow playing on Saturday and Ryan is keen to take advantage.

"We will know what we need to do, but we've spoken about that more in the fear of it taking away from our game," he added.

"We have to focus on the first part of the game, if we get that right, we will give ourselves more choices later in the game."

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill says pride will be a big motivator for his side.

"With the Heineken Champions Cup now out of our reach, we go into this game playing for pride - pride in ourselves and pride in the shirt we'll pull on to represent the city, the supporters and the rugby communities that support us," he said.

"We picked up some more injures in the Cardiff match, which have necessitated some changes, while others have earned a rest, having featured in all the games through the international window and prior to that.

"It makes for a good opportunity to give some of the younger guys a chance to play, put their hands up for selection and show they have the potential to fight their way into regular contention.

"It's a highly motivated group and one we look forward to seeing them out there at the home of Welsh rugby this weekend."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Aneurin Owen, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertranou; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie (capt), Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Greg Bateman, Leon Brown, Ben Carter, Ben Fry, Rhodri Williams, Evan Lloyd, Nick Tompkins.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn; Jack Blain, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Eroni Sau; Jaco van der Walt, Hentu Pyrgos; Murray McCallum, Sam Kitchen, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Marshall Sykes, Jamie Hodgson, Magnus Bradbury, Luke Crosbie, Mesu Kunavula.

Replacements: Patrick Harrison, Shaun Gunn, Angus Williams, Andries Ferreira, Connor Boyle, Charlie Shiel, Matt Currie, George Taylor.

Referee: Craig Evans

Assistants: Ben Whitehouse, Adam Jones

TMO: Jon Mason