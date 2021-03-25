Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sarah Hunter will return from a long-term injury lay-off to captain England in the Women's Six Nations.

Hunter's Loughborough team-mate Helena Rowland is among four Great Britain Sevens internationals, including Meg Jones, Ellie Kildunne and Alex Matthews, named in the squad of 38.

Simon Middleton's Red Roses squad will come together in Doncaster on Monday.

England's Six Nations campaign starts against Scotland at Castle Park on 3 April.

More to follow.

Forwards: Aldcroft, Beckett, Botterman, Brown, B Cleall, P Cleall, A Cokayne, Cornborough, Davies, Fleetwood, Harper, Hunter, Long, Matthews, Millar-Mills, Muir, O'Donnell, Packer, Perry, Robinson, Ward.

Backs: Breach, Doidge, Dow, Green, Harrison, Jones, Kildunne, MacDonald, McKenna, Reed, Riley, Robinson, Rowland, Scarratt, Thompson, Tuima.