Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pretoria side the Bulls won this year's Super Rugby Unlocked tournament

The Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup competition will kick off on 24 April with three rounds of mostly derbies.

The new tournament combines South Africa's former Super Rugby sides - Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions - with the existing Pro14 teams.

There are all-South African, Irish and Welsh games in the first three rounds.

Scottish sides Edinburgh and Glasgow play Italian opposition first up, but then play each other home and away in the following two rounds.

Likewise Benetton and Zebre will play each other home and away in Italy after facing the Scots in round one.

A total of six rounds - with eight games per round - will take place with all teams ranked in a single league table.

Rounds four to six will see the four South African franchises play their away games in Europe, subject to government approval and current coronavirus travel restrictions.

This format means that no teams from Europe will travel to South Africa for Rainbow Cup games.

The top two teams will then play each other in the final on 19 June.

Pro14 Rugby tournament director David Jordan said: "Everyone is glad that we can now put some certainty into the rugby calendar in what has been an unpredictable period.

"Planning for a cross-hemisphere competition where the situation has been so fluid has provided many challenges, but we believe we have found a solution that is practical and safe to deliver a unique competition that supporters can get excited about."

Fixtures:

R1 - Weekend of 24 April

Ulster v Connacht

Leinster v Munster

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues

Dragons v Scarlets

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks

R2 - Weekend of 1 May (EPCR Semi-Final Weekend)

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions

R2 - Weekend of 8 May

Connacht v Leinster

Munster v Ulster

Zebre v Benetton

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh

Cardiff Blues v Dragons

Scarlets v Ospreys

R3 - Weekend of 8 May

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers

R3 - Weekend of 15 May

Munster v Connacht

Leinster v Ulster

Benetton v Zebre

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues

Dragons v Ospreys

Round 4: Weekend of 29 May

Round 5: Weekend of 5 June

Round 6: Weekend of 12 June

Final: Weekend of 19 June