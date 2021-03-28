Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Robert Butcher has becomes the WRU's fifth chairman of the professional era

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Robert Butcher says criticism of his community game background will not deflect him from carrying out his role.

Butcher beat former Wales captain Ieuan Evans to replace ex-British and Irish Lions fly-half Gareth Davies as chairman in November 2020.

He has come through the community game and is a former teacher.

"If you're want to get involved in the highest level at the WRU you need a thick skin," said Butcher.

After 21 years as secretary to Bargoed RFC, Butcher joined the WRU Board in 2015. He was selected to chair the WRU and Community Rugby Board and has a place on the World Rugby council.

His predecessor Davies is a former top international player and held high-profile management position in sports organisations such as Cardiff, Dragons and the Sports Council of Wales.

Butcher is now chairman of an organisation with a turnover of more than £80m, something that has been criticised by his detractors.

'I know more than people think'

"I understand that criticism will be the case and it's a part of being in the WRU," said Butcher.

"That doesn't deflect me from what I want to do. Since the governance of the WRU changed and we split it into a community game board and professional game board, I am involved as chair of the community game board.

"I am also part of the professional game board, but I wouldn't pretend to you for one moment I know as much as much as the regional chairs or other people, but I keep up to date and have views.

"There will be people who say I don't know anything about the professional game. I'd answer that by saying I know a little bit more than people think I do.

"I've been in the game for a long time and am experienced, but I do rely on those who are more heavily involved than I am in certain areas to keep me up to date."

Butcher was only given an initial one-year term and is undecided whether he will stand for longer.

"That's something I'll probably have to think through over the next seven months," added Butcher.

"It's something I've enjoyed and put a lot of work and effort into it, but the difficulty I've had is the same as most people, my chairmanship is taking place in front of a computer rather than in front of people.

"I, like everybody else, will look forward to the day when we can actually have some form of board meeting in front of people."

Butcher highlighted the manner of his role by saying he has had a video meeting with more than 100 WRU staff and another with 333 people representing the WRU's member clubs.

"I'd like the opportunity to develop the chairmanship," said Butcher.

"Whether that takes place in a hard and fast way after the annual general meeting remains to be seen."

He has also overseen the permanent appointment of Steve Phillips as chief executive.

"It's not a question of me being convinced, it's about the board and panel being convinced he is the right person," said Butcher.

"We, as a board, support his appointment fully. As an interim chief executive, he has taken over in the biggest crisis that Welsh rugby has ever faced and was an issue in itself.

"He's completed his interim apprenticeship, while dealing with that. We're still here as a Welsh Rugby Union.

"From the outset, there are two things we wanted to do in relation to the Covid outbreak.

"That is that we started with circa 300 clubs and there was a determination, as a union, to come out the other end with all those clubs.

"I'm pleased to say that at this point in time, we've managed that.

"Secondly, we take our responsibility as a union in relation to the health of the nation extremely seriously.

"The plans we have put in place, the way we have operated, we've ensured as best we can that our players, coaches, administrators and supporters are all safe.

"Steve has guided us with his team through that minefield that we've been faced with."