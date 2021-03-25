Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland have been forced to leave out experienced winger Sean Maitland

Six Nations: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW; live text and highlights on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland being restricted to just five England-based players for Friday's Six Nations match with France is "fundamentally wrong", says former captain Rory Lawson.

A new date outside the international window had to be arranged after a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

English clubs then agreed to a limited release following negotiations.

"If it comes down to cash, that just strips away the values of what it is to play professional rugby," said Lawson.

"For me, it's fundamentally wrong. It doesn't sit right with me."

The most notable casualty of the agreement is Saracens' wing Sean Maitland, who missed out as head coach Gregor Townsend elected to call-up Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris, Scott Steele, Sam Skinner and Alex Craig from his English-based contingent.

Former Scotland international Johnnie Beattie says being shut out of the France game deprives Maitland of a crucial opportunity to stake his claim for a place on this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

"You feel for Sean Maitland," Beattie told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"The bloke has been on a Lions tour before (in 2013), he knows how big it is.

"He's with Saracens in the English Championship now. He could be going on another Lions tour but he can't fight in that last game to showcase what he's got away in Paris. Extremely disappointed for him."

Townsend said on Wednesday the situation around players available to him was "much more satisfactory than I thought it was going to be" having feared that he would be denied access to any players from English clubs.

The original 28 February date was postponed when France head coach Fabien Galthie and 11 of his players tested positive for coronavirus.

French federation boss Bernard Laporte later insisted there was no wrongdoing despite reports of Galthie leaving the squad bubble on the opening weekend and players eating out in Rome before victory against Italy.

"There's no fault from the Scottish boys," Beattie said. "It's Fabien Galthie and his team who have stuffed up and ultimately they get to receive Scotland in Paris with a full-strength side and play against a weakened Scottish side. From the sporting side, it's really poor."