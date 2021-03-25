Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland resumed last year's Six Nations with a draw against France in October but matches against Wales and Italy were cancelled

Winger Elizabeth Musgrove and scrum-half Jenny Maxwell return to the Scotland squad after long-term injuries for the Women's Six Nations.

Evie Gallagher, Shona Campbell, Coreen Grant and Evie Wills are the uncapped players in a pool of 31.

Rachel Malcolm continues as captain, with Helen Nelson the vice-captain.

There is no place for experienced number eight Jade Konkel, who announced this month that she was taking time away to become a firefighter.

This year's tournament has been shortened, with each team playing three fixtures.

Scotland join England and Italy in Pool A, with France, Ireland and Wales in Pool B.

The Scots open against champions England in Doncaster on 3 April before taking on Italy at Scotstoun Stadium on 17 April.

On 24 April, the Scots will meet the nation that finishes in the equivalent position in Pool B.

"We are very much looking forward to the return of Test rugby and I'm really pleased for the players that they will be back on the pitch after a turbulent few months," said head coach Bryan Easson.

"I've been really encouraged by the squad's attitude and focus in our recent training weekends and the upcoming tournament provides a great opportunity to showcase all of our hard work."

Scotland Women squad:

Forwards: Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Siobhan Cattigan, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Evie Gallagher, Megan Kennedy, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Panashe Muzambe, Jodie Rettie, Lana Skeldon, Emma Wassell, Molly Wright.

Backs: Shona Campbell, Abi Evans, Megan Gaffney, Coreen Grant, Sarah Law, Rhona Lloyd, Jenny Maxwell, Mairi McDonald, Liz Musgrove, Helen Nelson, Chloe Rollie, Rachel Shankland, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Evie Tonkin, Evie Wills.