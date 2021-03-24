Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is fit to start against France in Paris

Six Nations: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Scotland; live text and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Chris Harris, Ali Price and George Turner return for Scotland in Friday's Six Nations finale against France.

Fly-half Finn Russell is also back after missing last weekend's win over Italy after suffering a concussion in the defeat to Ireland.

Captain Stuart Hogg resumes his full-back duties after deputising for Russell as Sean Maitland makes way.

Huw Jones, Scott Steele and Dave Cherry move to the bench, where they are joined by Adam Hastings.

Only five England-based players could be selected following an agreement with the Premiership, with Saracen's winger Maitland among those left out.

France need a big win to leapfrog Wales at the top of the table, while Scotland could finish second in the championship if they win in Paris for the first time in 22 years.

Fly-half Romain Ntamack, the leading points scorer in last year's championship, replaces the injured Matthieu Jalibert as the hosts make five changes.

Second-row pair Bernard Le Roux and Swan Rebbadj, flanker Anthony Jelonch and centre Arthur Vincent have also been recalled.

Paul Willemse begins a two-match ban after being sent off for making contact with the eye of Wales prop Wyn Jones, while fellow lock Romain Taofifenua drops to the bench, along with flanker Dylan Cretin and wing Teddy Thomas.

Gael Fickou has been moved from inside centre to the left wing to accommodate Vincent, while Damian Penaud has switched flanks.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday 28 February but called off after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the French camp, with head coach Fabien Galthie and 11 players testing positive for the virus.

France: 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont; 1-Cyril Baille, 2- Julien Marchand, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 4- Bernard Le Roux, 5-Swan Rebbadj, 6-Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon (capt), 8-Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Anthony Bouthier, 23-Teddy Thomas.

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg (capt), 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16-Dave Cherry, 17-Oli Kebble, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Alex Craig, 20-Nick Haining, 21-Scott Steele, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Huw Jones