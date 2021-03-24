Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Griffiths has played in Ospreys back-row as well as at lock

Lock Will Griffiths is the latest Ospreys to commit his future to the Welsh region.

The 22-year-old former Wales Under-20s captain has signed a two-year contract extension.

Since making his debut in 2018, Griffiths has made 24 senior Ospreys appearances.

"Will had a taste of senior rugby last year but he has really kicked on during this campaign," said Ospreys boss Toby Booth.

"He is an intelligent rugby player, with a good rugby brain and has shown real versatility, playing across the back five of the forward pack for us."

Griffiths said: "I just want to push on and keep playing. We have some great second rows here and that is a good challenge and means there is competition for places and that you have to perform and play well.

"There is a really good feeling here now and we are building a 'new' Ospreys and putting the last few years behind us, we have new coaching staff and we are really kicking on."