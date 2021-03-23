Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland will face England and Italy in what will be a new Women's Six Nations tournament format.

The six teams have been split into two groups, with France, Ireland and Wales forming Pool B.

Each team will play one home and away fixture before facing the opposing ranked team from the other pool on a finals day, with Scotland, England and Italy at home for those games.

Meanwhile, all three of Scotland's games will be on BBC iPlayer.

2021 Women's Six Nations pools Pool A Pool B England France Italy Ireland Scotland Wales

The 2021 edition of the competition is being played in a new format after being pushed back in the calendar because of concerns keeping teams' mainly amateur players Covid secure.

Scotland will kick-start their campaign with a trip to Doncaster to face reigning champions, England, on Saturday 3 April. The side will then face Italy at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday 17 April.

The finals day will be on 24 April.

Scotland last played competitively in October when they drew 13-13 at home to France.

Scotland Women fixtures:

Saturday 3 April: England v Scotland, Castle Park, Doncaster. (15:00 BST)

Saturday 17 April: Scotland v Italy, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow (17:00 BST)

Saturday 24 April Scotland v TBC, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow (14:00 BST)