|Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Wasps make four changes with Dan Robson returning from Six Nations duty, while Alfie Barbeary, Kieran Brookes and Matteo Minozzi also come into the side.
England's Paolo Odugwu is named amongst the replacements but captain Joe Launchbury and Jack Willis remain sidelined by injury.
Sale's Rohan Janse van Rensburg returns to the starting XV.
World Cup winner Lood de Jager is rested with Cobus Wiese stepping into the Sharks second row.
Josh Beaumont remains at lock and captains Sale in the absence of Jono Ross, while Alex Sanderson hands scrum-half Raffi Quirke his first start after impressing in recent weeks.
Wasps: Minozzi, Kibirige, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett, Gopperth, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury, Rowlands, Shields, Young, Barbeary.
Replacements: Oghre, Owlett, Toomaga-Allen, Vukasinovic, Vailanu, Wolstenholme, Atkinson, Odogwu.
Sale: James, McGuigan, James, van Rensburg,Yarde, R. du Preez, Quirke; Rodd, van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Wiese, J.C. du Preez, Neild, D. du Preez.
Replacements: Ashman, Harrison, John, Phillips, Dugdale, Cliff, MacGinty, Hammersley.
Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).
