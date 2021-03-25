Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Irish back Will Joseph could line up against his older brother Jonathan on Saturday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish recall full-back Tom Parton and back row Blair Cowan to their starting line-up to face Bath.

Both players came off the bench in Sunday's defeat by Sale while Nick Phipps also starts at scrum-half.

Bath hand a first Premiership start to fly-half Orlando Bailey while former Exiles Anthony Watson, Joe Cokanasiga and Jonathan Joseph also feature.

They make five changes to the side which beat Worcester with skipper Charlie Ewels also returning.

England centre Joseph, who made 44 appearances for Irish between 2010 and 2013, could face his younger brother Will, who is named among the Exiles' replacements.

This will be the first time the two sides have met in the Premiership this season after December's fixture at The Rec was cancelled following a coronavirus outbreak among Irish's squad.

Bath were awarded four points and Irish two as their next fixture against Northampton was also cancelled for the same reasons.

The hosts start the game in sixth place, one point ahead of Bath in seventh.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Brophy Clews, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Cornish, Chawatama, Munga, Simmons, Donnell, Cowan, Rogerson (capt).

Replacements: Creevy, Gigena, Hoskins, Nott, Cooke, O'Brien, Meehan, W Joseph.

Bath: Watson; Cokanasiga, J Joseph, Clark, Muir; Bailey, B Spencer; J Schoeman, Walker, Thomas, McNally, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Dunn, Obano, Stuart, W Spencer, Reid, Chudley, Ojomoh, Gray.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).