Aaron Shingler scored in Scarlets' Pro14 win over Connacht on Monday that clinched third in Conference B

Wales back-row Aaron Shingler has signed a new contract to remain at Scarlets, with the length of the deal undisclosed.

The 33-year-old missed almost a year of rugby with a leg injury but returned to action for the Welsh region in the Pro14 loss to Munster on 12 March.

Shingler made his Scarlets debut in 2009 after impressing for Llanelli RFC in the Welsh Premiership.

"It has been a tough year getting back to full fitness," Shingler said.

"I have had incredible support from my family and the club to help me through it. I can't thank the medical team at the Scarlets enough.

"It has been brilliant to be on the field with the boys again these last two weeks and last night's win [beating Connacht] showed the character we have in the squad. Being in the Champions Cup is where we all want to be.

"Signing a new contract with the Scarlets was an easy decision. Pulling on the Scarlets jersey means a huge amount to me having been here for over 12 years.

"We have a strong squad, competition across the board with a good mix of experience and youth, and as a group we have ambitions to be competing regularly with the best in Europe. I am looking forward to what lies ahead."

Shingler has won 27 Wales caps and was part of the squad that reached the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-finals in Japan.