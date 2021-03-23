Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Freddie Burns played five Tests for England, playing both his first and final games against the All Blacks

Leicester Tigers have re-signed fly-half Freddie Burns for next season.

Burns will re-join the club he left in 2017 from Japanese side Toyota Jido Shokki in time of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 30-year-old began his career with Gloucester, where he won full England honours, and moved to Tigers in 2014, making 75 appearances before joining Bath three years later.

Meanwhile, Tigers have agreed a new contract - also an undisclosed-length deal - with hooker Charlie Clare, 29.

The Leicester academy graduate re-joined Tigers prior to the 2019-20 season and has made 23 senior appearances.

Clare will link up with Burns, who told the club website: external-link "I can't wait to be back and part of the club again. Tigers fans are so passionate.

"I always had such a good connection with them. They are definitely a reason why I want to come back to the club.

"I can see the changes in the team and clear identity of the squad with Steve and want to be a part of that."

Head coach Steve Borthwick added: "He is an experienced Premiership player who has played international rugby and will be a valuable addition.

"I have been impressed with the way Freddie has spoken about wanting to be a part of what we are building and his determination to be a leader in our squad."