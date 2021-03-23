Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Lloyd Williams has won 32 caps for Wales

Wales squad scrum-half Lloyd Williams says he will have to wear a kilt in support of Scotland against France in Friday's Six Nations decider.

France's dramatic late 32-30 win in Paris denied Wales a Grand Slam.

But they will still be 2021 Six Nations champions unless France beat Scotland with a four-try bonus point and by at least 21 points in the delayed game.

"Fingers crossed. We lost in Paris, though we've played some great stuff, but it's not in our hands," he said.

"I'll have to get a kilt on and support the Scots."

Williams was a travelling reserve in Paris before returning to play in Cardiff Blues' 34-15 Pro14 win over Edinburgh.

Williams could get a third Six Nations winner's medal after playing in the victory in Italy, having featured in the 2012 Grand Slam and the 2013 championship win.

The 31-year-old was also capped three times in the autumn, despite waiting nearly four years between internationals and starting the international season behind the microphone as a member of BBC Wales' commentary team.

He recognises the huge turnaround in Wales' fortunes from the autumn campaign to the Six Nations.

"It was definitely. Wins are massive for a team and when I joined up (again) after the Ireland match, it just gives you that extra bit of kick," said Williams.

Although he did not play a major role, Williams was hailed as a team man by coach Wayne Pivac when he was called up.

The son of former Wales scrum-half Brynmor Williams says the squad was "a great place" to be part of.

"I was really pleased I went for the team and glad to be part of it," he said.

"It would be great to get a winner's medal, the boys worked so hard through the whole campaign and from what I've experienced we deserve it, it would be great to see that work paying off."

Back on the horse

After holding tackle bags in Paris, Williams returned the following day to rejoin his Cardiff Blues team-mates ahead of their Monday night date at Cardiff Arms Park, when he played a full 80 minutes.

He was the only one of Wales' travelling reserves to start for his club.

"I was a bit deflated after Saturday, but it was nice to get straight back on the horse, play a match and win," he said.

"It was fine, I've been talking to the (Cardiff) boys throughout the weekend so I was up to date and it was quite seamless."

The Cardiff win was not enough to earn third place in their Pro14 conference as Scarlets came from 21 points down to defeat Connacht, although fourth place could still be enough for Champions Cup qualification depending on the format.

"I've heard Scarlets won which is good for Welsh rugby I guess, but not good for us," laughed Williams.

"It would be great for us (to be in the Champions Cup) and something we'd love to be part of. It's not in our hands but we'd be thrilled if that is the case."

Cardiff Blues, twice winners of the European Challenge Cup, are away to London Irish in the last 16 of this year's second-tier Challenge Cup on Friday, 2 March.