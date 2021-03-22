Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

James Ryan in action against Munster at Thomond Park on 23 January

Ireland trio Will Connors, Garry Ringrose and James Ryan have been ruled out of Leinster's Pro14 final against Munster at the RDS Arena on Saturday.

Flanker Connors is expected to be unavailable for up to eight weeks due to a knee injury suffered in training.

Centre Ringrose sustained an ankle problem during Ireland's win over Scotland on 14 March and will remain out "for a number of weeks".

Ryan is following return-to-play protocols after suffering a head knock.

The second row suffered the injury in Ireland's 27-24 victory over the Scots at Murrayfield.

Connors' knee injury forced him to miss Saturday's Six Nations win over England.

Leinster are seeking to win the Pro14 for the fourth successive year when they face their Irish interprovincial rivals in Dublin.

Leinster scrum-half Rowan Osborne has been ruled out with a fractured hand which requires surgery.

The seven-time champions will be able to call on scrum-half Luke McGrath, who has recovered from his recent head injury, and hooker Sean Cronin, who came through Friday's game against Ospreys unscathed following a back issue.

Meanwhile, second-row Devin Toner is poised to win his 261st Leinster cap, equalling Gordon D'Arcy's all-time record.

Leo Cullen's side have a host of other absentees.

Ireland internationals Caelan Doris (concussion), Max Deegan and Dan Leavy (both knee) remain sidelined, along with Cian Kelleher, Jimmy O'Brien (both hamstring), Tommy O'Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad) and Conor O'Brien (knee).