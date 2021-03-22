Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarbrough who played twice for England is now head of rugby at Bradford Grammar School

Former England international Dan Scarbrough has joined the legal case against rugby's governing bodies over alleged failures to protect players from the risks caused by concussion.

He joins a group of other players in taking action against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Wales Rugby Union (WRU).

"The governing bodies have a responsibility to look after us post-retirement," said Scarbrough.

The 43-year-old was diagnosed with early onset dementia in December.

Scarbrough, who played twice for England, hopes that measures are put in place to protect former players and the game at grassroots level following his diagnosis.

"I became involved to access specialist treatment and to gain an understanding of what was happening to me," he said.

"One of the main drivers for this action, and for speaking out, is to help other former professionals gain access to elite level treatment and deal with injuries sustained throughout our careers, which is effectively cut off once you retire.

"I knew what it was doing to my body, I just didn't realise what it was doing to my brain. My biggest issue now is memory loss.

"I also want to ensure that there are clear measures in place to protect the game at grassroots level and continue to increase the safety of the sport, across all levels, particularly in relation to head injuries."

In December, a letter of claim was delivered to World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU on behalf of the players.