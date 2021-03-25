Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Ford will line-up alongside former international team-mate Richard Wigglesworth for their first club appearance together

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester have George Ford, Ellis Genge and George Martin available after England Six Nations duty and welcome Jasper Wiese back from suspension.

Genge starts at loose-head prop, fly-half Ford plays his 99th Tigers game, while Wiese lines up in the back row.

Newcastle's Alex Tait makes his 250th appearance and England flanker Mark Wilson returns to captain the side.

Centre Pete Lucock is set for his first Premiership start and prop Jon Welsh returns to club duty after injury.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick: "It is great to welcome George, Ellis and George back to our squad. We were very proud of their efforts and the way they and Ben Youngs all represented Leicester in this year's Six Nations.

"It's also pleasing to have Jasper back in our pack and to see Harry Potter rewarded with his first start for the club since round two.

"Newcastle have had a very good season so far and we are looking forward to the challenge. They are a quality side, in good form, with very good players."

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards: "Leicester have gone back to their old traditional ways, from what I've seen.

"They have a strong set-piece, they love a line-out maul and they're a big set of lads. Their half-backs control a lot of the play, and whenever you go down to Welford Road the set-piece battle is always massive.

"There's still plenty for us to play for, and we're right in the mixer around that mid-table area. If we can go on a run and string together a few results then things begin to look a lot different."

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Kelly, Murimurivalu; Ford, Wigglesworth; Genge, T Youngs, Cole, Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, de Bruin, Heyes, Henderson, Martin, Van Poortvliet, McPhillips, Porter.

Newcastle: Tait; Wacokecoke, Lucock, Burrell, Stevenson; Hodgson, Schreuder; Brocklebank, Blamire, Welsh, Barry, Robinson, Welch, Wilson (c), Chick.

Replacements: McGuigan, Cooper, Tampin, Collett, van der Walt, Stuart, Connon, Passman.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).