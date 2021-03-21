Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stephan Lewies succeeded Chris Robshaw as Harlequins club captain in November

Harlequins club captain Stephan Lewies has agreed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club.

Second row Lewies, 29, who is in just his second season at The Stoop, has made 28 appearances for the club.

The one-time South Africa international, who can also play at blindside flanker, succeeded Chris Robshaw as captain in November.

"I think we're building something special here and I'm excited to be part of it," said Lewies.

Lewies has scored two tries in his eight Premiership appearances this season to help Quins to third in the table.