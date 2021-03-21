Robin Wedlake's eighth-minute try set Cornish Pirates on their way to victory over Bedford

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver has called on his side to improve despite a third successive Championship win.

First-half tries from Robin Wedlake, Dan Frost, Marlen Walker and Josh Caulfield, along with a second-half score from Walker, helped the Pirates beat Bedford 27-12.

It leaves the club a point off Ealing at the top of the second tier.

"I'm happy that we maxed out the points, but I think that was not our finest game at all," said Paver.

"But it does move us one step closer to where we want to be, which is in contention for the play-offs."

After an historic win over Saracens on the opening day of the season the Pirates got a bonus-point win at Richmond last week.

Paver's side face a big test next week as they travel to Doncaster, who are the only other side in the Championship to have won all three of their games so far.

"Next week's going to be massive for us, and I would have liked to see probably ball in hand for us to retain the ball a little bit better, while defensively we looked a bit sluggish in areas," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Our set-piece controlled the game. We probably could have been a bit smarter in terms of how we played the field position, but our set-piece was strong today. Towards the end it got a bit ragged, but for 60 minutes it looked good."