Six Nations: Where are stalled Eddie Jones' England going wrong?

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

"We need to reset."

But how might, or should, England change as they power down in the wake of a miserable Six Nations?

Here's where it went wrong. And the fixes that could help.

Sluggish starts

Jonny May
Jonny May's score inside the first two minutes against Ireland in 2019 was part of a run of fast starts that has come to a sudden end

This is a strange one.

England's fast starts used to be a trademark. Underdog victories over Ireland and New Zealand in 2019 were built on precisely constructed, high-intensity opening salvos.

In fact, in every one of their five 2019 Six Nations games they scored the first try. On three occasions, their opening score came inside two minutes.

This season has been a very different story. England have conceded the first try in their past seven matches. They have scored only five first-half tries in this year's Six Nations, three of which came against Italy.

In an age of scrutiny and opposition analysis, is Jones holding back some of England's pre-cooked moves to be served with a flourish at the start of a contest that really matters? Or do England need a different dressing room voice to re-discover their early focused ferocity?

Discipline

Maro Itoje
Maro Itoje alone conceded five penalties in the defeat by Wales

Sir Clive Woodward left England with a slew of acronyms, mottos and management gems in the wake of the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

One to have stood the test of time is his emphasis on discipline. Woodward insisted his side keep their penalty count down to single figures in any given match.

England have not hit that target in any game in this year's Six Nations, conceding a total of 67 penalties across their campaign.

England's indiscipline has often come in quickfire bursts that shift the momentum of matches.

Against Wales, England had clawed their way back to within a score deep in the second half.

However, replacements Ellis Genge, Charlie Ewels and Dan Robson gave away a penalty each in the space of four minutes to take play from one end to the other and allow Callum Sheedy to kick Wales out of range.

England invited referees Wayne Barnes and Matt Carley into training to give them pointers on how to stay on the right side of the law.

Could switching the captaincy from Owen Farrell to a forward, where most penalties are conceded, sharpen England's concentration?

Defence

John Mitchell and Shaun Edwards
England defence coach John Mitchell meets France counterpart Shaun Edwards

England have conceded more points in this Six Nations - 121 - than any of the previous 21 editions of the competition.

Especially painful will have been the set-plays that both France and Ireland pulled to score off first-phase ball - a cardinal sin for the modern defence coach.

In the wake of Damian Penaud's slick score off a line-out, France attack coach Laurent Labit went public with the weaknesses they had spotted in England, claiming they over-protect George Ford and that Henry Slade tends to turn in-field in defence.external-link

In defence of the defence, England have conceded only two more tries than when they won the tournament in 2020. Indiscipline giving up more penalty shots at goal made up the majority of points against them.

Depth in key positions

Paolo Odogwu
Wasps centre Paolo Odogwu was part of the Six Nations squad but didn't play a minute

England have a huge amount of experience.

The team that took the field against Ireland had 767 caps between them, an average of more than 50 each.

However, it comes at the cost of an imbalance. Many of the stand-ins, second choices and up-and-comers have seen little game time, particularly in key positions.

Scrum-half Ben Youngs, 31, has 109 caps. Understudy Dan Robson, 29, has just 12, all of which have come off the bench. The uncapped Harry Randall, and Ben Spencer - both younger options - have four caps between them.

At number eight Billy Vunipola is first choice whenever fit. Despite his self-confessed poor form, there is no obvious replacement specialist ready to step in.

Zach Mercer has given up hope and headed to France.external-link Bristol's Nathan Hughes sounds pessimistic on any hope of adding to his 22 caps.external-link Exeter's Sam Simmonds, the European player of the season, hasn't played a Test for three years. Harlequins' Alex Dombrandt never has.

Jones told BBC Sport earlier this month that the talent just isn't there in some positions. Others would argue it isn't being given a chance.

Attacking style

Henry Slade and Owen Farrell
Henry Slade and Owen Farrell have been England's first-choice midfield in Manu Tuilagi's absence

After more than five years of Jones' reign, Manu Tuilagi has made only 14 starts for England.

But his absence is almost as big as his impact.

The injury-hit centre's direct threat fixes defenders and frees up space for England's dangerous back three.

His runs in the team have coincided with a near miss in the 2019 Six Nations, a run to the Rugby World Cup final, and the 2020 Six Nations title.

The combination of Owen Farrell and Henry Slade in midfield lacks the same punch and, with Ollie Lawrence and Paolo Odogwu afforded little, if any, game time, England seem to have lost a whole gameplan with one player sidelined.

Richie Mo'unga, Finn Russell and Matthieu Jalibert have brought more attacking threat at fly-half for New Zealand, Scotland and France respectively in recent years.

Harlequins' Marcus Smith, or even Max Malins, could do similar if Jones decides to take the team in another direction.

The coach?

Six Nations 2021: England finished the tournament better than we started - Jones

The big question.

Jones extended his contract through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup less than a year ago, and set his sights even higher than securing England's second world title in France.

"We want to be the team that is remembered as being the greatest team the game has ever seen," he said.

Such claims sound like unnecessary hubris rather than healthy ambition after defeats by Scotland, Wales and Ireland in the same springtime campaign for the first time since 1976.

From the best team in history to the worst in their own backyard.

Jones has denied that he is struggling to inspire his players.

But England is the longest stay in a coaching career that spans a quarter of a century and has been characterised by a work ethic that burns through assistants at a furious rate.

After guiding England to the Rugby World Cup final a little more than a year after six successive defeats and another fifth-place Six Nations finish, he will argue he should see his contract through.

The Rugby Football Union, which made a raft of job cuts in recent months, is unlikely to have any appetite to add Jones to the redundancies.

Adding a voice that brings specialist knowledge and helps bridge a generation gap between 61-year-old Jones and his players might be an option, however.

Paul O'Connell's appointment at Ireland has helped both the team environment and line-out. Steve Borthwick, a similarly respected recent retiree, has not been properly replaced since he left in the summer.

Australian ex-league international Jason Ryles, who was due to step into Borthwick's shoes, has stayed down under because of Covid restrictions with 28-year-old Jersey Reds coach Ed Robinson filling in on a temporary basis.

  • Comment posted by Benedict, today at 07:02

    Like France, England is a large rugby playing nation with a significant number of very rich professional clubs, an incredible pyramid of junior clubs and a huge player base to pick from. These two countries should win the 6 nations every year. Look at Wales by contrast - small population, 4 financially poor professional teams and a small player base. Yet they punch above their weight most years.

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 07:02

    Jones will be up the road soon and all he’ll leave behind is a vacuum and bad smell. Good riddance Eddie.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 07:00

    I'm sure Eddie Jones would have learned plenty from this season's 6 Nations. He'll get it right for the World Cup given the opportunity.

  • Comment posted by warksrobin, today at 07:00

    Selection. Pick players on form, from the Premiership. It was mad to pick Saracens players who haven’t played a competitive match in months

  • Comment posted by callpomp, today at 06:59

    Shaun Edwards makes a difference to any team he has worked with. Do England have problems attracting good coaches.

  • Comment posted by Bradsy, today at 06:59

    It would have been 4 losses if they’d played France without Covid gate. Watched rugby tonight on BT & they somehow had Curry & Itoje in the team of the tournament. They’ve been terrible outside the France game. Curry in double digits for missed tackles & been turned over 6 times + conceded 6 pens. It’s this kind of one-eyed judgement of player performance from the coach that’s causing problems

  • Comment posted by DinoCriminal, today at 06:59

    Time to get an English Head Coach for the English Team. I don't care what anyone says, only the English will truly look after the English no one else will, we are the most hated team in this tournament, the French refs proved that. Infact it should be changed from the 6 nations to 5 nations vs England

  • Comment posted by JSP, today at 06:58

    Simple. Sack the squirmy little T##t and get a decent manager. Oh and model yourself on the mighty Wales. Cymru am Byth.

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 06:58

    Eddie Jones talked about resetting after the World Cup. The English Premiership has some exciting young players that are continually overlooked or mishandled when selected whilst EJ continues to pick the same starting players from the same cosy squad. England have gone backwards in so many ways it’s got to the point I enjoy watching France play more than my home country.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 06:57

    Get rid of Jones, he picks the team. Too many players not in form yet he still picks them? Bring in a young English coach!

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 06:56

    Need to knock the ego and arrogance out of all the players, easier said than done but Jones has had his chance and this 6N has been an embarrassment, not sure how he can keep his job.

  • Comment posted by Volvo xc70 Gavin, today at 06:55

    Doing the same with the same gets the same results. Get a new leader in the forwards. Stop trying to over power every one. Fresh blood helps everyone. Move on.

  • Comment posted by The Dunelmian, today at 06:54

    Eddie is a good coach, but needs two or three assistants around him who do not fear giving an honest opinion. Farrell is for some reason not challenged as a captain on the field by any so called senior players stepping up to shake the team into action. Give form players a chance over the summer, develop them for 2023, and the transition should be complete. Eddie can then jettison the old guard.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 06:53

    Jones needs to go - as do some of the players - they are being picked on reputation and what they did some time since. Sam Simmonds in particular MUST be given a chance.

  • Comment posted by InItForThemselves, today at 06:51

    Pick the in form players. Just because their name was on the team sheet last time, doesn’t mean they get on this time. Learn to vary kicks.
    In football it would be unusual for a second tier player to make the national team. It’d be even more unusual if that league were suspended and the players weren’t playing competitive games.
    It’s been frustrating to watch and embarrassing to try to justify.

  • Comment posted by PJ444, today at 06:51

    A number of players in the team are a mile away from their proven high standards.
    Billy Vinapola
    Mako Vinapola
    Daley
    Farrel
    George
    Itoji (12 penalties)
    Anyone spot the theme here?

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 06:58

      U172022112003 replied:
      Itoje 1 penalty on Saturday

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 06:50

    Everyone in Wales would have sacked Wayne Pivec this time last year , Sometimes we just have to be patient and accept in a 2 team contest that 1 team has to lose , This was not our year, Disappointed but not downhearted we will return stronger next year

    • Reply posted by ignorance is bliss, today at 07:02

      ignorance is bliss replied:
      Disillusioned and downhearted . England were awful - no excuse losing to relative average Scottish , Irish and Welsh teams.
      Performance against all these teams unacceptable . 2023 will be a disaster if Jones remains .

  • Comment posted by john newby, today at 06:49

    England have been on wrong end of some clearly biased refereeing which has not helped ie the French referee gifting Wales 14 POINTS

    • Reply posted by fellared, today at 06:54

      fellared replied:
      Haha more deluded nonsense this is music to the ears of the Celtic countries all 3 of whom gubbed you this year by a combined total of 83-48

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 06:48

    It is jobs for the boys, same squad and team regardless of form, and regardless of whether they have had any game time.

    It needs freshening up.

    Jones is not up for the role, his attitude stinks more intent of disrespecting the opposition or pressurising the referee before the matches.

  • Comment posted by Fezeraldo, today at 06:48

    Enjoyed the journey Eddie but its time to get your coat lad!

