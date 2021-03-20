Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton's superb display at half-back alongside Conor Murray included kicking 22 points for the Irish

Johnny Sexton said Ireland's dominant 32-18 victory over England vindicated the squad's belief that they have been making progress under Andy Farrell.

Defeats by Wales and France last month led to some criticism of Farrell's reign but a victory in Rome was followed by Saturday's emphatic win.

"No one believed me did they? It was brilliant," Sexton told ITV Sport.

"There's still lots that we can improve on and get better but that was the performance we wanted."

The 35-year-old, who along with long-time half-back partner Conor Murray dominated the battle with opposite numbers George Ford and Ben Youngs, added: "We felt like we weren't far away all through the championship.

"That's the standard we've set now and hopefully we can keep backing it up and become more consistent."

A sensational Keith Earls score and further touchdown from Jack Conan put Ireland 20-6 ahead at half-time and the final scoreline flattered the visitors as the notched late tries from Youngs and Jonny May after Irish centre Bundee Aki's red card for a high hit on Billy Vunipola.

"We still felt we should have stopped the last try," added Sexton, who kicked 22 points as he had a 100% return from the tee with six penalties and two conversions.

"We showed great guts throughout the tournament. Sometimes when you don't take your chances, your performances don't look as good as they should."

Centre Robbie Henshaw, who was named man of the match, said the Irish had been determined to give CJ Stander a winning sending-off following his announcement that he will retire after the end of this season.

"It was important that we finish on as a high a note as possible," Henshaw told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"For CJ [Stander], mainly, he has offered so much to this team - for the fans who can't be here, we wanted to give them something to cheer about.

"We were disappointed with the first two games, it's about showing the heights we can hit when we are on and in the future.

"It was a massively emotional performance, and you are playing England, so you have to be up for it."