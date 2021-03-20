Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harvey Biljon's side are playing their first five Championship games away from home due to Covid-19 restrictions in Jersey

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says there will be a reaction from his side after they lost 23-15 at Richmond.

Brendan Cope converted his own try and scored a penalty early in the second half to put Jersey 10-6 ahead.

Richmond hit back through Luc Jones and Dan Kelly before George Edgson got a late try for the Reds.

"For whatever reason we were struggling to find our rhythm, but I'm pretty the guys will have a look at it," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I could see the way they felt there, they spoke as a group on the field. I wasn't part of that, but I could see by the way they were coming off that they looked like a team that was pretty hurt and disappointed with their performance.

"I think you'll see a reaction from the team, they're a good group and they'll work hard this week."

The loss was a second competitive defeat in succession after being beaten by Saracens last week - and a fourth if the Reds' two pre-season losses are counted.

"We know we've got a good game plan in place, we know the players understand it," Biljon added.

"We're just not getting anything at the moment, we're not getting the bounce of the ball, the rub of the green and we're definitely not getting referee decisions.

"It's the early part of the season so I'm looking forward to the players' response.

"They're an honest group, so they'll review too and they'll be honest with themselves around the review."