France 32-30 Wales: Late drama as hosts deny Wales at the death

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments563

Guinness Six Nations: France v Wales
France (17) 32
Tries: Taofifenua, Dupont, Ollivon, Dulin Cons: Jalibert 2, Ntamack Pens: Ntamack 2
Wales: (17) 30
Tries: Biggar, Navidi, Adams Cons: Biggar 3 Pens: Biggar 3

France inflicted Grand Slam heartbreak on Wales to keep alive their hopes of the Six Nations title.

Full-back Brice Dulin crossed in the final minute to clinch a bonus point win and take the tournament to a final weekend.

Wales picked up a bonus point which means France can win if they defeat Scotland in Paris next Friday with an attacking bonus point.

It would then come down to points difference.

A fantastic first-half saw the two sides locked at 17-17 with Romain Taofifenua and Antoine Dupont's tries matched by Dan Biggar and Josh Navidi scores.

The second-half was even more astonishing with France second-row Paul Willemse red carded for touching the eyes of Wales prop Wyn Jones.

But France finished with the man advantage for the final eight minutes after Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams were sin-binned.

Wales were defending a 10-point advantage, but tries from captain Charles Ollivon and Dulin's late intervention left Wayne Pivac's side stunned.

It means the final game of the tournament between France and Scotland next weekend will decide the destination of the Six Nations title with Wales just having to wait on the outcome.

That game was due to take place in February, but was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

More to follow.

Line-ups

France: Dulin; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Penaud; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Taofifenua, Willemse, Cretin, Ollivon (capt), Alldritt.

Replacements: Chat for Marchand (69), Gros for Baille (59), Atonio for Alldrit (60-70), Rebbadj for Taofifenua (22), Jelonch for Cretin (51), Serin, Ntamack for Jalibert (30), Vincent for Thomas (57), Serin for Dupont (74).

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, J Davies, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; W Jones, Owens, Francis, Beard, AW Jones (capt), Navidi, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee for Owens (68), Smith for W Jones (77), Brown for Francis (68), Hill for Beard (57), Botham for Navidi (77), T Williams for G Davies (49), Sheedy for Biggar (68), Halaholo for J Davies (68).

Match officials

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) and Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Wayne Barnes (England)

Comments

Join the conversation

567 comments

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 22:11

    All the talk will be on the two teams playing, but take a bow the referee Luke Pearce and TMO Wayne Barnes.

    Under that pressure, fantastic clear talk! Brilliant!

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 22:15

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      Literally the only criticism I could have of them was how slowly things went and I think a lot of it needed to.

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , today at 22:15

    Awesome game. Well done France. Well done the referee and well done Wales. We were a bit silly with ill discipline at the end which likely cost us, but we've done well with the luck through the tournament so can't complain too much.

    Very proud to be Welsh. Proud of the team. Win some lose some. From where we were in the autumn to where we are now there can't be no complaints.

    • Reply posted by open, today at 22:16

      open replied:
      Great comment. Well done you

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, today at 22:10

    That was a classic game. Wales and France did a great spectacle.

    • Reply posted by nicandjul, today at 22:25

      nicandjul replied:
      All down to Friday night game. I hope we see another cracker from both our teams!

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:10

    Wales had all the luck during the tournament but ill discipline caught them out in the end. Well played France.

    • Reply posted by alex1970, today at 22:19

      alex1970 replied:
      Eye gouging is okay then. France won't win the tournament anyway. Sour grapes from England fans..

  • Comment posted by AJM, today at 22:13

    Luke Pearce - best referee in the world in the making.

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 22:22

      Gaz replied:
      No, should have awarded a penaltyvtrt after lrz was denied try.

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 22:10

    Welsh fortune runs out.......

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:17

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      A small slice of justice for Scotland and Ireland who were robbed of the chance ofbattling for the title

  • Comment posted by Cassandra , today at 22:13

    Merci France for preventing a sporting travesty.

  • Comment posted by Jay Gatsby , today at 22:11

    Well done France! Loved hearing the salty commentary team.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:28

      Celts replied:
      Well done to the referee too!

      I wish you could hear the communication between football referees and have them explain their decisions in real time. Would save so much controversy!!

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 22:10

    Going by the normal logic on these forums, Liam Williams blown his lions chances. Bottled it.

    Great game from Dan Biggar though, crazy decision to take him off. And I’m not normally a fan.

    • Reply posted by Scottish, today at 22:27

      Scottish replied:
      Yes, though DB played his best game

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 22:13

    Dear oh dear, Wales fans not so gobby tonight !

    • Reply posted by Bryn100, today at 22:16

      Bryn100 replied:
      Congratulations on not coming 5th ...for a change

  • Comment posted by ewentm, today at 22:10

    Incredible game

    Credit to wales for being tough to beat but their luck throughout the tournament finally ran out

    • Reply posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 22:26

      GiveUsOurDailyHYS replied:
      Never expected much from them this year. Building for next year and beyond

  • Comment posted by nelch, today at 22:11

    Amazing game, congratulations France.

    Utterly heartbreaking

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 22:12

    Ironic by far wales best performance is their only defeat

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wales should have won that. I don't think England have ever had two players sin binned in the last ten minutes of a match

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 22:12

    Ten points ahead, against the obligatory XIV and still bottled it, wow, just wow

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:14

      ET replied:
      Apparently it was the ref’s fault, boyo.
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by pm61, today at 22:10

    Unlucky ! hardly they have played 14 men three times and ref played for them in another. Would have been the worst side ever to win a grand slam.

  • Comment posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 22:09

    Congratulations France. The better team won.

    • Reply posted by thunderstreak, today at 22:24

      thunderstreak replied:
      really?best game of the tournament this, really enjoyed it. at the end of the day its better than coming 5th

  • Comment posted by Aoibheann, today at 22:17

    Tough on Wales at end, but cynicism got its reward. Should have been down to 12 and a penalty try to France for continuous infringements

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 22:27

      Stuart replied:
      Shouldve been a penalty try up by then for the collapsed driving maul.

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 22:10

    What a game!

  • Comment posted by megaera, today at 22:16

    Breathless, breathtaking, brilliant.
    What a match! Fantastic advert for Rugby Union.
    Commiserations to Wales. Congrats to France.
    Credit to both.

  • Comment posted by Birch9, today at 22:16

    All the trolls on the English HYS have suddenly gone quiet? Welsh discipline in the last 20 was awful. Karma for all the trolls 😂

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport