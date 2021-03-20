Negotiations have been taking place about the release of Scotland's England-based players about facing France

Negotiations between the Six Nations and Premiership Rugby for the release of players for Scotland's final match against France are heading for a "positive" conclusion, says Gregor Townsend.

The re-scheduled encounter is to take place on Friday - outside the international window.

There were fears that Scotland and France could be without key players.

"I'm hearing positive things, so that's good news," Townsend told BBC Scotland.

Premiership Rugby is the body representing England's top-flight clubs.

"I think before the game there was still negotiations and I've just been given the heads up that those look to be coming to a conclusion with a positive outlook," added Townsend.

"Obviously I would be delighted if we get our players for such an important game next week. Thanks should go to those parties involved if we can get that resolution in the next hour or two."

Clubs are not obliged to let their players play international games outside of Test windows.

Premiership club Worcester Warriors confirmed on Friday they would let Cornell du Preez join up with Scotland "provided it is on the same financial terms as English players are released to the RFU".

The Scots bounced back from two straight home defeats, by Wales and Ireland, by thumping Italy 52-10 at Murrayfield.

Townsend's side scored eight tries to record their biggest ever victory in the Six Nations.

They can finish second in the Championship if they record a bonus-point victory in Paris next week, where they have not won since 1999.

"The players were very motivated in Llanelli in our last Six Nations game from last year, and then went down at Twickenham to put records straight," Townsend added. "That will be motivation for us.

"[We will be] picking from a stronger squad next week because we have players back available and I don't think we have any injuries from today.

"We can give it our best shot. We want to finish the championship with our best 80-minute performance and we believe if we can put that together we can win next week."