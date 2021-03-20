Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ross Byrne (right) replaces injured Billy Burns (left) in the Ireland replacements

Ross Byrne has been drafted into the Ireland replacements for Saturday's Six Nations game against England after Billy Burns was ruled out by injury.

Despite a late mistake against Wales when he kicked the ball dead when aiming for touch, Ulster's Burns has remained Johnny Sexton's understudy.

However, Burns' unspecified injury means that 12-times capped Leinster player Byrne will sit on the bench.

Sexton, 35, will earn his 99th cap in the Aviva Stadium contest.